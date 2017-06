Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 6

Paddling for pennies

Kayakers at the U.S. 117 South boat landing prepare late Friday for the second leg of a three-day Raleigh-to-New Bern trip. They were part of the Paddling for Pennies annual fundraiser. Most of the participants were firemen from various cities in eastern North Carolina. They were paddling the 193 miles to hopefully raise $15,000 to help the family of a Fayetteville firefighter who died during brain surgery.