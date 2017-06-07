Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 7

A 'load' off their minds

By Joey Pitchford

By Joey Pitchford

Beginning June 16, volunteers will gather at the Ash Street Laundromat at 503 E. Ash St. from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., bringing hundreds of dollars in quarters to pay for loads of laundry.

Tonya Jaime, with Laundry Love, said that simply doing laundry can be a burden for those in poverty.

"The average cost can be $6 for one load of laundry. So, that's saying, 'Do I do my laundry or do I feed myself today?'" she said. "A lot of times, we take that for granted."

The event is completely volunteer-funded, and Jaime said that donations are still needed to make it happen.

"The success of this event will depend entirely on the community," she said. "We want to serve as many people in the community as possible."

Laundry Love is in need of several kinds of supplies, including detergent, bleach, dryer sheets, fabric softener and trash bags.

Donation boxes are set up around the city for anyone looking to donate supplies. Boxes can be found at Gold's Gym, Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Habitat for Humanity of Goldsboro-Wayne and the Goldsboro YMCA.

Monetary donations are also accepted in the form of checks, made payable to 4DayMovement, Inc. with the memo "Laundry." Monetary donations are tax-deductible.