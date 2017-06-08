Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 8

Beer Browse and Buy event slated for Friday

By Ethan Smith

The Downtown Goldsboro Merchants Association is offering a Beer Browse and Buy event Friday just in time for Father's Day.

Dads will have the chance to visit downtown stores that have items for men and sample craft beer throughout the evening from 5 to 8 p.m., said Dustin Pike, DGMA co-chairman and owner of Tobacco and Hops.

"The DGMA strives to put on events that make shopping downtown fun, while spotlighting our downtown merchants," Pike said.

"With the success of the craft beer businesses downtown, and the draw they bring, it seemed only natural to pair a beer tasting with this event."

Dads will be able to visit participating stores, view products and complete a wish list of items they'd like for Father's Day. They'll also be able to sample different beers, available on a first-come, first-served basis, at each location.

DGMA will send the wish lists to a family member or shoppers can take them to present to loved ones, as possible Father's Day gift ideas, Pike said.

Participating stores include Goldsboro Brew Works, Tobacco and Hops, Uniquely R's, The Peach Boutique, Bicycle World and The Outdoor Shoppe. Several businesses will be set up inside certain stores, including Yukon's Beard, inside Tobacco and Hops, Downtown Escapes, set up inside The Peach Boutique, and Pink Piggy Sweets, which will be inside Bicycle World.

"Not wanting to leave anything to chances, some stores will be offering promotions or sales that can be taken advantage of in the store, ensuring the dads get exactly what they want for Father's Day, at a great price," Pike said.

The DGMA is a collaborative group of local business owners who work to ensure the business success of the downtown area, while promoting a vibrant and diverse shopping experience.