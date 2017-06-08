Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 8

Man arrested for crack cocaine, marijuana

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 8, 2017 2:23 PM

Joint patrols between the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night resulted in a man being arrested for crack cocaine and marijuana possession, according to a press release.

Garrett Wood Sutton, 31, of 4262 U.S. 13 North, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

The release said the Wayne County REACT Team -- a combination of sheriff's deputies, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and Goldsboro police officers -- stopped a car in the southern part of the city.

The release did not specify where Sutton's car was stopped.

Authorities discovered Sutton to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The release did not say how they discovered the drugs allegedly in Sutton's possession.

Sutton was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.