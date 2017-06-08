Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 8

Man charged for possession of crack cocaine

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 8, 2017 2:23 PM

Full Size Full Size Al Ronnie Sampson

Cooperative patrols between the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office in the city Wednesday night resulted in a man being arrested for crack cocaine possession, according to a press release.

Al Ronnie Sampson, 56, of 430 Durham Lake Road, Dudley, is charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

The release said the Wayne County REACT Team -- a combination of sheriff's deputies, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and Goldsboro police officers -- stopped a car in the southern part of the city.

The release did not specify where that stop happened.

Authorities discovered Sampson to be in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The release did not say how they discovered the drugs allegedly in Sampson's possession.

Sampson was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bon