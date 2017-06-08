Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 8

<< "Residents focus on reducing violence" - "Woman charged for possession of meth" >>

Victim released from hospital

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 8, 2017 6:57 AM

A 20-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot Saturday night has been released from the hospital.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said Monday Tyshawn Dion Gardner had been released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Gardner was shot in the back of his shoulder while he was on his own front porch in the 900 block of East Elm Street at about 10:09 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

The report said Gardner was struck in the back of his left shoulder by a bullet, and the round exited through the front of his shoulder.

Carmon said Gardner was alone on his front porch when the shots were fired.

Gardner was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu prior to officers getting to the scene.

Carmon said ShotSpotter -- the city's automatic gunshot detection system -- alerted officers to eight rounds being fired in the area.

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, Carmon confirmed, and police have no working theories on how the shooting unfolded.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Goldsboro has seen a spike in shooting incidents in the form of both shots fired calls, and property and people being shot.

There were eight shootings reported during Memorial Day weekend alone, from Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, two of which were fatal -- both are being investigated as homicides.

But police do not know if the most recent shooting is connected to any of the others.

"(We) don't know if it's connected to any of the other ones yet," Carmon said.

Carmon also said he could not say whether any of the shootings could be attributed to gang activity in the city.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.