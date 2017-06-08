Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 8

Woman charged for possession of meth

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 8, 2017 8:40 AM

Members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team found methamphetamine inside a woman's car during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a press release.

The release said members of the ACE Team were patrolling U.S. 13 South in Grantham when they stopped 32-year-old Kerrie Leigh Norris for a regulatory violation.

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a small amount of methamphetamine and some drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Norris, of 615 S. Orange Ave., Dunn, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was given a $1,500 secured bond on the charges.