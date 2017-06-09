Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 9

Another arrest made in Kinston double homicide

By Ethan Smith

KINSTON -- Kinston police announced this morning they have made another arrest in a May 31 double homicide that left an 18-year-old Goldsboro High School student dead, according to a press release.

Nicolas Xavier Edwards, 18, of 306 W. Washington Ave., Kinston, is charged with felony obstruction of justice.

A 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder for the double homicide that killed 18-year-old Donald Girtley Jr., of Goldsboro, and 23-year-old Demone Nesbitt, of Kinston, on May 31.

Edwards was put in the Lenoir County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Girtley and Nesbitt were shot while standing outside the 13 building of the Mitchell Wooten Apartments, where Nesbitt lived.

Girtley died at the scene, according to a press release, and Nesbitt died while being taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Kinston police passed along information to Goldsboro police following the double murder.

Then authorities were able to locate and arrest the 15-year-old they believe is responsible for killing both men in Goldsboro.

The teenager was arrested, taken back to Kinston, charged with two counts of murder and put in a juvenile detention facility.

Girtley was a returning senior at Goldsboro High School and planned to join the military, according to his mother, Angel Howard.

He left behind a 2-month-old son, Donald Girtley III, and had another child on the way.

The incident remains under investigation, according to a press release.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.