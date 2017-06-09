Goldsboro man reported missing
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on June 9, 2017 12:33 PM
Police are asking for help finding a man reported missing by his family four days ago, according to a press release.
Jerry Douglas Wilson Jr., 53, of 700-A N. Claiborne St., was reported missing by a family member in New York on June 5 when he failed to show up for an engagement, the release said.
The release said Wilson was last seen on June 1 in Goldsboro.
According to the release, Wilson was driving a burgundy 2007 Kia Sorento and potentially made it to New Jersey before breaking down at a rest stop near the New Jersey Turnpike.
New Jersey police have been notified Wilson is missing.
The release said Wilson has medical issues and requires daily medication.
A silver alert has been issued for Wilson.
If anyone has any information on Wilson's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-705-6572.