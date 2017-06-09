Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 9

Two men charged with possession of meth

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on June 9, 2017 3:29 PM

Two men were arrested on drug charges Thursday after officers found meth in their car, according to a Wayne County Sheriff's Office press release.

According to the release, officers with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team were operating in southern Wayne County when they pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation. Inside, they found Kenneth William Brown II, 45, of 100 Colonel Warrick Road, and Lance Barrington Bowles, 36, of 3157 Gray Branch Drive in the front and rear passenger seats, respectively.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified in the press release.

After a search of the car, deputies found Bowles in possession of meth and found that Brown had an outstanding child support warrant. According to the release, Brown was also a known drug dealer to the ACE team, and because the car had been seen leaving his home, the deputies obtained consent to search the building.

There, they found more meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child support. He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $2,300 secured bond.

Bowles was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $2,000 secured bond.