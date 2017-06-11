Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 11

Foreign students in need of host families

Host families in the Wayne County area are being sought for foreign exchange students coming to the United States through the The Terra Lingua/Terre des Langues program, sponsored through East Carolina University.

The program gives students from abroad a chance to learn American culture by living with an eastern North Carolina family for several weeks, sharing their normal daily life while imparting some of their culture to their hosts.

Goldsboro and Wayne County has proven to be a welcome place for such families, says Professor Frederic Fladenmullere of ECU, who directs the program.

Currently, four French students are arriving in the U.S. on Thursday, June 15 and will stay for one month. Five Spanish students will arrive on June 25 and depart on July 23.

To get more information about the students or the program, contact Flademuller at 252-328-6043 or write him at Fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.