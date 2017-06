Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 11

<< "Stackhouse takes over as medical director for Wayne County Health Department" - "Reward offered for Civil War-era rifle" >>

Goodbye school, hello summer

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on June 11, 2017 1:45 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

Students wave to staff and teachers gathered in front of Northeast Elementary School during the bus roundup to celebrate the last day of school Friday.