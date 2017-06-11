Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 11

Scouts hold annual fundraiser

By From staff reports

June 11, 2017

The Tuscarora Council of the Boy Scouts of America held its annual Friends of Scouting luncheon recently at the Walnut Creek Country Club. The event is a major fundraiser for the council and Scout officials said it was a big success.

"The council was able to raise $100,000 of its $390,000 budget goal for 2017" said Sarah Fernandez, Torhunta District executive.

The featured speaker was former University of North Carolina basketball star Eric Montross, who offered words of advice to those in attendance.

"If you make a mistake, you need to do three things with it. Admit it, learn from it, and forget it."

"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."

"Scouting is a bright beacon in a changing society," said Tuscarora Council President Steve Moore. "How doing our best to do our duty to God and our Country ... will serve these new leaders well for decades to come."

He thanked the donors, volunteers, leaders, professional staff, including Jason Smith, Scout executive and the council's executive board for their service and investment in Scouting.

"They are invaluable," Moore said.

The proceeds from the event will be used as an investment to support the program and Camp Tuscarora, the council's nationally accredited 1,100-acre camping facility. Every dollar raised stays right here in the council and is used to support Scouting programs across the four-county council. Friends of Scouting contributions help ensure the Scouting program has sufficient resources to successfully serve the youth in this region.

Harlon Neal, chairman of the Torhunta District, welcomed the attendees and said "I always get a smile on my face when entering Camp Tuscarora. I pass by the sign which reads 'Character Under Construction.' That is what Scouting is all about," Neal said.

Scouts from Troop 7, Daniels Memorial United Methodist Church, served as color guard. They were Will Fickling, Thomas Sumner and Trey Barnes. Also attending was Will's brother, Clark Fickling, a Cub Scout from Pack 2. Eric did a great job of involving the boys in the presentation and has created a special bond with Will.

The council's mission is to garner support of the council's Youth Program through this event. Support received, in addition to possibly being tax deductible, provides an opportunity for peope to support a character building program that teaches timeless values and strong leadership skills.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

In the Tuscarora Council there is a lot to celebrate. In 2016, the council marked its 94th anniversary, had 97 youth earn the rank of Eagle Scout, 1,725 youth advanced in rank, 3,226 merit badges were earned, 2,263 youth had an outdoor experience at camp, conducted over 14,000 community service hours and provided an outstanding experience to over 3,600 youth in our community. Tuscarora was ranked as the the No.1 council in the Southern Region and fourth in the country regarding the "Journey to Excellence" program, which serves as Scouting's program quality grid and report card.