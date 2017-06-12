Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 12

Man facing drug charges after calling authorities to unlock his car

By News-Argus Staff

June 12, 2017

Andrea Simone Hines

A man is facing drug charges after he called authorities to help him unlock his car, and they discovered 114 grams of marijuana inside, according to a press release.

Andrea Simone Hines, 46, of 709 Second St., is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The release said Hines asked Wayne County Sheriff's deputies to help him unlock his car around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they got the car unlocked a strong odor of marijuana came out of the vehicle, and authorities searched it, the release said.

They found 114 grams of marijuana inside, according to the release.

Maj. Tom Effler said the incident unfolded on North Daisy Street. Effler said he did not know how Hines contacted the deputies to help him unlock his car.

Hines was then arrested and put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $9,000 secured bond.