Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 13

<< "Armed robbery probed" - "Drug charges filed after traffic stop" >>

Case Farms achieves safety milestone

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 13, 2017 7:10 AM

Case Farms achieved a safety milestone on Thursday, May 5 , after working one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable lost time accident at its Goldsboro processing facility.

A fully-integrated poultry farming and processing group, the facility reached one million hours in 2015 and two million hours in 2013.

"Our goal is to become the safety standard for the poultry industry and in the state of North Carolina," said Tim Singleton, Goldsboro's vice president and general manager. "We are extremely proud of our safety record throughout the years and continually strive for improvement. We want to give thanks to our team members for making safety a part of their everyday life."

In its quest to keep worker safety among its highest priorities, Case Farm has incorporated several initiatives and corporate changes that encourage employee participation and input, said Rick Barton, Case Farms director of safety.

The company-wide worker safety program is comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

By implementing these elements, including hazard prevention programs, daily work-site analysis, safety awareness training and strong management-employee relationships, Case Farms' facilities are able to continue to keep worker safety top-of-mind, he said.

"Things are going to get better because together we are going to make them better. I truly believe that," Barton said. "Our employees play an important role in the evolution of our safety program.

"By listening to their opinions and involving them in the safety decisions, we are creating a workplace safety culture that is productive, efficient, happy and inspiring."

Founded in 1986, Case Farms processes 2.9 million birds per week, has more than 3,200 team members, and produces in excess of 900 million pounds of fresh, partially cooked, and frozen-for-export poultry products per year.

The company has operations or offices in Ohio and North Carolina.

For more information on Case Farms, visit www.casefarms.com.