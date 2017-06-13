Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 13

Drug charges filed after traffic stop

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 13, 2017 7:10 AM

Officers pulled a man over Sunday on U.S. 70 East and spotted a mason jar with marijuana in it inside his glove box when he was retrieving paperwork to show the authorities, according to a press release.

De'Aron Jerlvone Parks, 23, of 413 Creech St., is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the purpose of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After drugs were found in his glove compartment, he was arrested and put in the Wayne County Jail under a $8,000 secured bond.