Four indicted for attempted murder

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 13, 2017 7:10 AM

A Wayne County grand jury indicted four people on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and kidnapping last week in connection with a gas station robbery that happened in 2016.

Tyquellas Jaire Thompson, 19, of 2750 Big Daddy's Road, Pikeville; Ervin Lee Water Jr., 19, of 137 Mill Creek Court; Cornelius Deshrone Stewart Jr., 20, of 4265 Lockley Road, Apex; and Khalik Hajm Green, 18, of 105 Mill Creek Court, were all indicted for charges stemming from the July 11, 2016, armed robbery of the Handy Mart located at 2495 U.S. 13 North.

All four men were indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to court records.

The four men are accused of robbing the Handy Mart at gunpoint and shooting a clerk three times as they tried to escape.

They allegedly forced the clerk back inside the store at gunpoint as the employee was closing up for the night. The group then allegedly stole tobacco products and lottery tickets.

The grand jury handed down a total of 130 true bills of indictment, indicting nearly 70 other people on an array of charges.