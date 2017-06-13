Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 13

Man charged with manufacturing cocaine

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 13, 2017 7:10 AM

A warrantless search of a man's home Wednesday who was on probation led to his being arrested on cocaine manufacturing charges, according to a press release.

Jondre Terrell Spencer, 38, of 402 Sweeten Branch Road, Pikeville, is charged with manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release said officers with N.C. Probation and Parole conducted the warrantless search Wednesday pursuant to the conditions of Spencer's probation.

During the search, officers found suspected power cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and equipment used to manufacture crack cocaine.Spencer was put in the Wayne County Jail under $5,000 bond.