Man charged with trafficking meth

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 14, 2017 3:09 PM

A man is facing drug trafficking charges after local authorities were tipped off by the Coastal Narcotics Task Force that he was in possession of methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Christopher Lee Cantrell, 31, of 440 Racetrack Road, LaGrange, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.

A man who lives at the same address is also facing charges after the residence was searched when Cantrell was found by authorities at a local Wal-Mart.

William Aaron White, 31, also of 440 Racetrack Road, LaGrange, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release said the Wayne County Drug Unit was contacted by officers with the Coastal Narcotics Task Force about Cantrell possibly being in possession of "a quantity of methamphetamine."

Officers found Cantrell at the Wal-Mart on U.S. 70 East, the release said, and allegedly found about 30 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Maj. Tom Effler said the information provided to local authorities about Cantrell being in possession of methamphetamine did not indicate that he was importing it from outside the United States.

"It was pointing toward that he was involved in drug activity in other counties outside of ours," Effler said.

The release said authorities then responded to his residence "where consent to search was given by Cantrell and a firearm was located in Cantrell's room."

According to the release, White was at the residence when authorities searched it and they found him to be in possession of a small quantity of heroin.

White was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

Cantrell was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.