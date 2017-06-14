Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 14

Shots fired in failed robbery Monday

By Ethan Smith

Police are investigating an armed robbery in which a man was shot at several times Monday afternoon at the corner of Juniper Street and South Andrews Avenue.

Sgt. Dale Foster said someone got in 28-year-old Travis Earl Atkinson's car with him and then brandished a gun.

A police report filed on the incident said the man told Atkinson, "Give me everything you got or I'll stick you."

The report said Atkinson told the man to get out of the car and he refused.

Atkinson then drove off and hit a fire hydrant near the corner of South Andrews Avenue and Juniper Street and the suspect jumped out of the car.

The report said the suspect then fired several shots at Atkinson.

Shell casings and live rounds littered the street after the incident.

Foster said there were between 15 and 20, 9 mm rounds -- both sent and unspent -- found at the scene.

The report said the suspect was a black man wearing a black shirt and black pants, but provided no further description.