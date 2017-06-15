Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 15

Man stabbed

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 15, 2017 7:03 AM

A 63-year-old man was stabbed in the back Tuesday night while helping another man change locks at his home, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The report said the man was helping another 63-year-old man change the locks to his residence at 163 Park Ridge Road. Two former residents who used to live with the first man then arrived at the house.

According to the report, both people had been told by a judge to stay away from the man's residence due to past issues.

An altercation started, and during the argument one of the two people stabbed and cut one of the men in his upper back.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

He said no arrests have been made nor warrants secured.