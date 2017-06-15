Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 15

Wayne County Public Library offers summer reading programs

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on June 15, 2017 7:03 AM

Summer is here, and that means Wayne County children will put their school books away for a few months. To help make sure they don't lose what they've learned during the school year, the Wayne County Public Library is holding its summer reading program once again.

"We are focused on early literacy and getting kids ready for school and ready to read when it's appropriate for them to learn how to read," said Anna Snyder, children's librarian at the Goldsboro Library. "And to help them not lose what they learned in school over the summer."

Ms. Snyder said the library summer reading program is filled with lots of hands-on activities, along with reading stories.

This year's theme is Building a Better World.

"They'll be learning about actual buildings," Ms. Snyder said. "They'll also learn about nature, cultures around the world and transportation so they can understand that not everybody lives the same way they live. They more they know about the world, the more they can do to make it a better place."

Ms. Snyder will also take the summer reading program to W.A. Foster Center each Tuesday afternoon and the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne County Wednesday afternoons.

But the summer reading program is not just for children; adults can get in on the fun, too.

Here's what's being offered at the local libraries:

Goldsboro Library

Programs will be held June 19 through July 26.

* Mondays at 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 through 6 and families and small groups

* Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 7 through 11 and families and small groups

* Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 through 6 and groups and day cares

* Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 7 through 11 and groups and day cares

* Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for ages 3 through 13 and families

* Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages 7 through 11 and groups and day cares

* Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 through 6 and groups and day cares

Day camps and day cares will have to complete a separate roster sheet with each child's information.

For more information about the summer reading program at Goldsboro Library, call 919-735-1824.

Steele Memorial Library

(Mount Olive)

The summer reading program for ages infant through 5 will take place June 28 and July 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be stories, songs and fun.

Programs for children ages 5 through 12 will be:

* June 29, build a better world from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will do games, crafts and interactive activities. Registration is required.

* July 6, movie "Moana" will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m.

* July 20, designing and constructing some amazing creations from 10 to 11 a.m. Free, but registration is required.

Programs for teen ages 13 through 18 will be:

* June 21, introduction to the summer reading program, working on building skills and building bridges out of regular household items from 3 to 4 p.m.

* July 5, engineering mysteries with Matt Whittle from Habitat for Humanity talking about creating something from nothing from 3 to 4 p.m.

* July 12, robocode basics from 3 to 4 p.m. Free, but registration is required.

* July 19, cardboard cosplay, dressing up like your favorite character using cardboard from 3 to 4 p.m.

* July 26, wrapping up the summer reading program with pizza, games and a movie from 3 to 4 p.m.

Summer reading programs for adults will be:

* June 20, Habitat for Humanity with Matt Whittle, director, giving a seminar from 2 to 3 p.m. about the group and others can help to prepare for building a house in Mount Olive next year.

* June 28, wellness and massage therapy with Tana Johnson, a licensed massage therapist, giving a program on body wellness and therapeutic massage from 2 to 3 p.m. Free, but registration is required.

* July 11, Zumba with Marsha Quintanilla teaching a class for beginners and seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. Free, but registration is required.

* July 18, credit repair with Lee Hulse presenting a program on how to repair your credit from 2 to 3 p.m.

* July 25, community concerns with Maj. Linda Tyson with Mount Olive Police Department talking about concerns and issues within the community from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to register for summer reading programs at Steele Memorial Library, call 919-299-8105.

Pikeville/Fremont

The summer reading program is free and open to children of all ages, as well as adults.

The children's program is geared toward ages 5 through 12. Starting times will be 10 a.m. for both Pikeville and Fremont, except for June 22, which will be at 9:15.

Sessions at Fremont will take place at the Fremont Library and will be:

* June 28, building bird feeders out of wooden picture frames

* July 5, making solitary bee houses out of tea mugs

* July 19, making a hanging terrarium.

Sessions for Pikeville will be held at Pikeville Community Center at 103 W. Smith St., and will be:

* June 29, making bird feeders out of wooden picture frames

* July 6, making solitary bee houses out of tea mugs

* July 20, making a hanging terrarium

"All three of these projects for both libraries can be put into one tree, and they can have their own little ecosystem," said Lisa Stevens, branch manger for Pikeville/Fremont libraries.

Free tickets for each program are available at either library branch. It will provide each child with a craft, snack, story and other activities.

There will also be combined activities for all of the library branches the same day, just at different times.

Those programs will be:

* June 22: Mad Science from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pikeville Community Center for ages 5 through 12, 1 to 2 p.m. at Steele Memorial Library for ages 5 through 12 and 3 to 4 p.m. at Goldsboro Library for ages 3 through 11.

* July 12: North Carolina Zoo -- Animal Architects from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pikeville Community Center for ages 5 through 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Steele Memorial Library for ages 5 through 12 and 3 to 4 p.m. at Goldsboro Library for ages 3 through 11.

* July 27: Pop Fizz Boom! from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pikeville Community Center for ages 5 through 12, 1 to 2 p.m. at Steele Memorial Library for ages 5 through 12 and 3 to 4 p.m. at Goldsboro Library for ages 3 through 11.

Tickets are free, but required.

For more information about summer reading programs at the Pikeville and Fremont Libraries, call 919-705-1892.