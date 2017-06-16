Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 16

Fun Day event slated for Saturday

By Rochelle Moore

Our Community Cares Fun Day will offer food, entertainment and connections to local resources Saturday at West Haven Apartments.

The event, which is open to the public at no cost, is from 5 to 7 p.m. near the basketball courts behind Oak Street.

Our Community Cares' events, held in different neighborhoods throughout the year, are a collaborative effort of the city of Goldsboro, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, churches and nonprofits interested in building relationships and improving the quality of life of residents.

The Saturday event will include food, drinks, children's activities, games, prizes, music and entertainment.

The Bridge of Hope mobile medical clinic, a nonprofit, volunteer ministry, will also be onsite and offering health screenings and referrals, said Jimmy Bryant, Bridge of Hope chief executive officer.

Our Community Cares was formed about a year ago and includes a partnership of several groups and organizations, including city government, the Goldsboro Police Department, county sheriff's office and nonprofits.

"The main goal of Our Community Cares campaign and events is to build stronger community relationships to make Goldsboro a better place," said Shycole Simpson-Carter, Goldsboro community relations director, during a previous interview. "(It's) to maintain public trust within our community and re-establish public trust within areas of the community where there is a disconnect for whatever reason."

Community Cares' events have included activities for the entire family, including a large sprinkler for children, hot dog dinners, face painting, prayer tents, motivational speakers and music. The events also offer residents the chance to talk with local leaders.