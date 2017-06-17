Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 17

Man shot on South Slocumb Street

By Joey Pitchford

News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Police rope the area where a man was shot at BeesTown store at 905 S. Slocumb St. this afternoon.

A man is being airlifted to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being shot at the Bees Town store at 905 S. Slocumb St., said the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the store around 3 p.m. According to Capt. Trey Ball, the victim, an unidentified man, was driven to Wayne Memorial in a private vehicle, likely by a friend or relative.

Ball said he did not know what events led to the shooting or how severe the victim's injuries were.

"It is my knowledge at this time that they are going to airlift him to Vidant," he said.

Police tape cordoned off the BeesTown parking lot as police vehicles took up positions around the area. Several onlookers said that they had come outside when they heard the police show up, but none had any idea what had happened at the store.

This report will be updated as details become available.