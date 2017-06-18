Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 18

Dunkin' Donuts to open in about a month, prehiring in July

By Rochelle Moore

June 18, 2017

News-Argus/ROCHELLE MOORE Jonathan Parra, a subcontractor for Sasser Companies, installs siding on the new Dunkin' Donuts at Berkeley Boulevard and Cashwell Drive.

The former PNC Bank along North Berkeley Boulevard will soon look more like a Dunkin' Donuts as new paint, siding and signature brown and orange colors are added to the building.

Dunkin' Donuts will open to the Goldsboro market by the end of July or early August, at 500 N. Berkeley Blvd., near Cashwell Drive, said George Ross, franchisee with Coastal Franchising.

"We would love to have a late July or early August opening, probably early August," Ross said. "We are very excited to open a Dunkin' Donuts in Goldsboro. What a great town.

"We have 40 different locations in North and South Carolina, and we think Goldsboro is just a fantastic city with the residents, the military and the people who serve the community."

Coastal Franchising, led by Ross, operates Dunkin' Donuts stores in Smithfield, Selma, Raleigh, Lumberton, Wilmington and Charlotte.

The process of converting the former bank building into a Dunkin' Donuts is starting to take shape as exterior brown and orange paint colors signify the planned opening of the popular donut and coffee shop.

The parking lot has been reconfigured, the inside of the building gutted and new siding and paint recently added.

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins will occupy 1,900 square feet of space, including use of drive through lanes, and the remaining 1,500 square feet of space is open for another tenant. The business entrances will face Berkeley Boulevard.

Ross is currently in discussions with different companies interested in leasing the tenant site and hopes to finalize a deal prior to the building opening to the public by August.

"We're happy to host any type of business next to us," Ross said.

Dunkin' Donuts will offer a full menu, with its wide selection of donuts, sandwiches and other items, and drinks, including coffee. The restaurant will also have WiFi, indoor seating for 26 customers and an outdoor patio.

"We definitely gutted the building and are bringing it up to the top standards of today," Ross said. "The building will have an awful lot of high technology in it."

Ross has been interested in opening a Dunkin' Donuts in Goldsboro for at least two years and considered properties on Berkeley Boulevard and Wayne Memorial Drive.

"It's been a solid two years," he said. "Strong brands all go where the customers are at.

"We are very excited about that location and hope it works wonderful for us and everyone in the town."

Dunkin' Donuts plans to hire 30 employees prior to opening and will have a prehiring event in July at the store, Ross said. The business also plans to advertise jobs at Indeed.com.