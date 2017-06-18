Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 18

Seven students earn SECU scholarships

By Phyllis Moore

Seven local high school seniors have each been awarded $10,000 four-year college scholarships by the State Employees Credit Union via the SECU Foundation.

The $10,000 four-year scholarships are for study at one of the 16 campuses in the University of North Carolina system.

The students and their intended destination after high school include the following:

Madison Paige Kokiko, a senior at Eastern Wayne High School, will study at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Stalen Michael Massengill, of Rosewood High school, will pursue studies at UNC-Wilmington.

Cassidy Rena Mason, valedictorian at Southern Wayne High, will attend UNC-Wilmington.

Naquana Lashima Sessoms, who recently graduated from Goldsboro High, where she was valedictorian, plans to study at N.C. State University.

Max Matthew Hooks, from Charles B. Aycock High, will also be attending N.C. State.

Sydney Michelle Johnson of Spring Creek High, will pursue studies at UNC-Wilmington.

Daniel Jesson Hartley, who recently graduated from Wayne Early/Middle College High school, will be attending UNC-Wilmington.

The awards are funded by credit union members through the program "People Helping People." Among the criteria for the funding is the students' community involvement, leadership skills, character and integrity as well as scholastic achievement. The scholarship provides for tuition and university approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters.

Since it was launched in 2005, the "People Helping People" high school scholarship program has provided more than $44 million in college support for high school seniors in the state.