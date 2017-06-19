Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 19

Gang member charged in Saturday shooting on Slocumb Street

By Ethan Smith

A validated gang member is facing charges after being arrested today for allegedly shooting a man at the Bees Town Grocery over the weekend, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Labar Lee Leslie Jr., 20, of 403 W. Pine St., was arrested for shooting Octavious Rhymez Thompson, 23, in the abdomen around 3 p.m. Saturday on South Slocumb Street.

Thompson was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care in a private vehicle, prepped for surgery and taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment where he remains in fair condition, according to a press release.

According to police department, Leslie ran from police before he was apprehended around 10:30 this morning near the 500 building of the Grand at Day Circle.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau said Leslie is a member the nationwide street gang, the Bloods.

Leslie is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Carmon said he did not have any information about whether or not the victim was tied to a gang.

Leslie was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $1,505,000 secured bond.