Married couple arrested for stabbing and thefts

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 19, 2017 10:47 AM

A married couple is facing charges after authorities connected them to a stabbing and multiple thefts that took place earlier this month, according to a press release.

Alexis Dominique Starkey, 23, of 163 Park Ridge Road, and Breyon Naijawon Starkey, 24 , of 122 Sams Lane, LaGrange, are charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Breyon Naijawon Starkey is charged with an additional count of larceny and obtaining property by false pretense from another incident.

On June 9, a man reported to authorities that property was taken from his home.

The release said he suspected the perpetrators were two people who lived with him at the time.

On June 13, the same man who reported the thefts was changing the locks on his home with a friend when two people arrived who were armed with a knife. They proceeded to take the victim's cell phone and stab his friend in three places on his back.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, treated for his injuries and released.

After both incidents, the victim identified Alexis and Breyon Starkey as the suspects. Both reportedly lived with the victim of the crimes at one point.

The release said some of the property taken from the man was found and returned to him. During the course of the investigation, authorities allegedly found evidence showing both Starkeys had possession of the stolen property.

Alexis Starkey was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Breyon Starkey was given a $82,500 secured bond on his charges.