Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 19

<< "Police: IHOP employees robbed leaving work" - "Gang member charged in Saturday shooting on Slocumb Street" >>

Second teenager dies after being caught in a rip current June 10

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 19, 2017 2:05 PM

EMERALD ISLE -- The second of two teenagers from Goldsboro who were caught in a rip current June 10 died this morning at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, according to a press release from the Emerald Isle Police Department.

Tyresse Worsley, 16, died at 2:25 a.m. today.

The official cause of Worsley's death has not been released.

Elijah Hinnant, 17, also died from the incident. His body was found the morning of June 13, floating in the ocean about a mile offshore.

The two boys were pulled out to sea after being caught in a rip current.

Worsley was saved by a surfer and pulled out of the water by rescue personnel. He was taken to Carteret County Health Care Center before being flown to Vidant Medical Center.

He had been listed in critical condition before dying this morning.

Both boys had just completed their sophomore year at Eastern Wayne High School.