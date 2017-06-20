Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 20

100 pounds of marijuana seized by joint task force

By Ethan Smith

Cpl. Jason Sasser stands with his K-9, Shorty, in front of approxiamtely 100 pounds of marijuana seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.

A joint-drug task force operation seized approximately 100 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000 during a traffic stop Tuesday.

First Sgt. Mike Dawson of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office also serves as a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Dawson said the stop was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Squad and Raleigh DEA.

The sheriff's office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped the van carrying the marijuana on U.S. 70 Bypass near Wayne Memorial Drive at 4:33 p.m.

Two people were inside the van and are currently in custody.

Their names have not yet been released, and charges are pending.

Mike Cox, also with the Sheriff's Office, said a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of the marijuana inside the van.

The marijuana was packaged inside vacuum-sealed bags, stashed inside cardboard moving boxes.

The names of the various types of marijuana were written in permanent marker on the outside of each bag.

Among the varieties of marijuana seized were strains by the name of "Berry Bomb," "Chernobyl," "Blue Dream Haze," "Turbo Diesel," "Gorilla Glue" and others.

Capt. G.N. Lynch with the Goldsboro Police Department said more arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.