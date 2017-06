Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 20

Blood drives scheduled for Wayne area

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 20, 2017

Wayne County residents will have several opportunities to give blood in various locations around the county.

A blood drive will be held today from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beautancus Community Building on Beautancus Road near Mount Olive.

On Wednesday, there will be a blood drive at United in Christ Chuch at 1314 Patetown Road from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

A blood drive will be held Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Town Depot in Mount Olive.

There will be a blood drive on Wednesday, June 28 at Pikeville Church on Nahunta Road in Pikeville from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

A blood drive will be held in Eureka at Eureka United Methodist Church at 128 N. Church St. on July 6 from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.