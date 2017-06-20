Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 20

Schools publish student artwork, written creations

By From staff reports

Wayne County Public Schools has published its annual collection of student artwork and written creations from every school.

The 2016-2017 online book, Wayne Collection, has been released this week and is available at www.waynecountyschools.org.

"We are excited to present this online gallery and collection, which highlights the talents and hard work of many of our students," said Kim Copeland, director specialist. "I would like to extend my appreciation to all of the teachers who helped compile the student work, as well as extend a special thanks to Tracy Cox, the district print and copy shop specialist, who put all of the projects together in this very special digital book."

The Wayne Collection was first produced in 1985 as a literary/art contest and magazine. The publication was designed to give students recognition in the areas of writing and art. Over time the publication evolved from a contest into a broader compilation of student work, which were selected by teachers at each school.