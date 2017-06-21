Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 21

Arts council to host upcoming events

By Becky Barclay

The Arts Council of Wayne County has two big events coming up soon.

Its big summer event will be held in conjunction with First Friday Aug. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be a hula party and Hawaiian luau.

"The fun family event will feature a hula dancer and food, all Hawaiian themed things," said Arts Council director Wendy Walker. "We would love for people to come dressed as anything Hawaiian or tropical that they have. We encourage them to use their imagination and explore their creativity."

The event will also be the opening of the exhibit for the Photography Scavenger Hunt. The project is being done as a fundraiser for both the Arts Council and Cliffs of the Neuse State Park.

The Peep show opens Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 17 at the Arts Council.

Entries are now being taken for three dimensional sculptures and two dimensional mosaics and dioramas.

The fee is $10 per entry.

"We would love to have nonprofits and businesses make an entry," Ms. Walker said. "Imagine your logo all in Peeps."

If businesses want to sponsor an artist to do a sculpture for them, the fee starts at $250.

Ms. Walker said the Arts Council already has five local businesses committed to doing sculptures.

For more information, to register to do a sculpture or to sponsor an artist to do a sculpture, call the Arts Council at 919-736-3300.