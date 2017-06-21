Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 21

State cornhole tournament returns

By Rochelle Moore

June 21, 2017

Some of the top cornhole players in the nation will visit Goldsboro this weekend to compete for state championship titles.

The American Cornhole Association's fourth annual state tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the W.A. Foster Center, at 1012 S. John St.

Anyone can play, and an entry fee of $30 can be paid online at the ACO website or $40 at the door, said Frank Geers, president of the Ohio-based American Cornhole Association.

The two-day event will include several competitions with the top two -- the state single and state double tournaments -- held Saturday.

The Friday evening tournament includes competitions for juniors, seniors and womens state titles, and the invitation-only ACO Invitational Rosemann Cup, which is open to the top 24 players in North Carolina.

The Rosemann Cup is named after Betsy Rosemann, Goldsboro's former travel and tourism director.

"Goldsboro has been a tremendous partner of the ACO over the last several seasons," Greers said. "The event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, with Friday night featuring a special event in honor of Betsy Rosemann, the woman who brought the ACO to Goldsboro."

Doors open at 4 p.m. Friday and the event continues until 11:30 p.m. The juniors, seniors and womens games start at 6 p.m., and the Rosemann Cup competition starts at 9 p.m. Pay-as-you-play games will be available from 4 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, the tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the state double competition starting at 9 a.m. and the doubles competition starting at 3 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for most state title competitions.

The games are open to the public and participants are not required to be ACO members.

The tournament is expected to draw between 80 and 125 players to Goldsobo and is hosted by the Goldsboro-Wayne Travel and Tourism office.

Tourism officials anticipate the weekend will lead to a $25,000 estimated impact, based on the popularity of previous tournaments, as well as expected overnight stays and day travel, said Ashlin Glatthar, Goldsboro-Wayne Travel and Tourism director.

"Goldsboro has been the home of the North Carolina State Championships of Cornhole since 2014," she said. "It's free to come out and watch. There's something for everyone (this) weekend."