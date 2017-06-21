Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 21

UPDATE: Two men arrested after authorities find 100 pounds of marijuana

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on June 21, 2017 8:41 AM

Full Size Full Size Darian Lee Friend Full Size Full Size William Russel Deeming Jr. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Cpl. Jason Sasser stands with his K-9, Shorty, in front of assorted bags equalling approximately 100 pounds of marijuana seized during a traffic stop Tuesday. The marijuana is valued at an estimated $500,000.

Two men were arrested Tuesday after a joint drug task force operation led to the seizure of around 100 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000.

William Russell Deeming Jr., 58, 2605 Pine Knoll Drive, Kinston, and Darian Lee Friend, 21, of the same address, were charged with level II trafficking in marijuana by possession and level II trafficking in marijuana by transporting.

Both were placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped the van carrying the marijuana on U.S. 70 Bypass near Wayne Memorial Drive at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday.

First Sgt. Mike Dawson of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, who also serves as a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the stop was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Squad and Raleigh DEA.

Mike Cox, also with the sheriff's office, said a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of the marijuana inside the van.

The drugs were packaged inside vacuum-sealed bags that were stashed inside cardboard moving boxes.

The names of the various types of marijuana were written in permanent marker on the outside of each bag.

Among the varieties of marijuana seized were strains by the name of "Berry Bomb," "Chernobyl," "Blue Dream Haze," "Turbo Diesel," "Gorilla Glue" and others.

Capt. G.N. Lynch with the Goldsboro Police Department said more arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.