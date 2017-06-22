Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 22

Admission of drug possession leads to seizure of stolen firearm

By Ethan Smith

Full Size Full Size Derwin Lynn Little II

An admission of drug possession during a traffic stop led to authorities finding a stolen firearm on June 16, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Derwin Lynn Little II, 27, of 3668 Wayne Memorial Drive, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana after he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team for improper equipment.

When deputies were speaking to him during the stop, Little admitted to having marijuana on him, the release said.

Authorities then searched his car and found a loaded, stolen firearm under the driver's seat, according to the release.

Little was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.