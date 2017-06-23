Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 23

Mount Olive police investigate attempted armed robbery

By Melinda Harrell

Mount Olive police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened earlier this month, which has led to one arrest.

Demario Leach, 28, 410 S. Chesnut St., is charged with attempted armed robbery after a 27-year-old man reported the incident.

According to a police report, on Tuesday, June 6, a man reported a that he was a victim of an attempted armed robbery with a shotgun.

Police Chief Tommy Brown said officers responded to a call on Chesnut Street in Mount Olive where they found the victim standing by his car looking for his keys.

The victim said he was giving Leach and another person a ride Leach's home at 410 Chesnut St. around midnight when a different man -- described as a black man wearing a bandana -- approached the vehicle.

Brown said an altercation between Leach and the unknown suspect ensued when the victim pepper sprayed both men.

When police arrived to the scene, the victim was looking for his keys, and officers noticed his shirt was torn and had blood on it.

"He said he didn't know what happened," Brown said.

Brown said the officers called EMS to treat a laceration on the victim's left ear.

Brown said the incident remains under investigation.