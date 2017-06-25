Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 25

City Council to consider addition to base fitness center

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on June 25, 2017 1:45 AM

The Goldsboro City Council is set to consider a $641,452 contract to expand the fitness center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base during its Monday meeting.

The council also plans to review an economic incentive grant for a new business and nearly $700,000 in budget amendments for costs related to Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 214 N. Center St. A work session, which includes the council's review of meeting items, is planned at 5 p.m. in the second-floor conference room of the City Hall annex, at 200 N. Center St.

The contract with the Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. involves a 2,500-square-foot addition to the base fitness center, as part of the city's lease agreement with the U.S. Air Force that allows the city's addition of a multisport complex on 62 acres alongside the military installation.

City officials committed to spend $600,000 on the fitness center expansion, and base officials have agreed to pay the $41,452 additional cost. City officials plan to pay for the work through hotel occupancy tax reserves.

The council will hold a public hearing for a $26,110 economic incentive grant to a South African-based company, Stormberg Foods, City Manager Scott Stevens confirmed Friday.

The company plans, which include investing $2.48 million in facility upgrades to the former Sunburst facility on Sunburst Lane, was announced by Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday.

The company produces meat protein snacks and plans to create 60 jobs, with $592 in average weekly wages. The city grant will provide the company with a $5,222 grant each year for five years, and the city will receive an additional $8,000 in property tax revenue.

The council is set to vote on the incentive grant after the public hearing.

Also during the meeting, the council will consider approving nearly $700,000 in budget amendments for expenses related to Hurricane Matthew storm cleanup, overtime pay, vehicle costs, landfill expenses and other repairs.

The amendment is being proposed as the city finance office continues to seek hurricane recovery reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The city council also amended its budget by $250,000 in October, shortly after the hurricane, to pay for immediate expenses, including debris removal, emergency supplies and repairs to wastewater pump stations and other facilities.

Also during the meeting, the council will:

* Consider a $27,989 contract with Barnhill Contracting Co. to repave the Union Station parking lot.

* Consider an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for $187,500 in Federal Highway Administration funding to add a 10-foot-wide greenway path that extends from Royall Avenue, along Stoney Creek, to the parking lot at Quail Park. The agreement does not include a city cost, unless the project exceeds the federal grant amount.

* Hold public hearings for the annexation of 30.4 acres on the northwest corner of Wayne Memorial Drive at Tommy's Road, and 5.3 acres at the northwest corner of Cuyler Best Road and Oxford Boulevard.