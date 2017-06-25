Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 25

Host families sought for foreign students

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 25, 2017 1:45 AM

Host families are being sought for French students visiting eastern North Carolina as part of a student exchange program sponsored by East Carolina University.

Four girls and a boy, ages 13-18, will be arriving on July 15.

Wayne County residents have in the past been generous and opened their homes to students from overseas participating in the program that allows students to experience American life for a few weeks.

To become a host family, contact professor emeritus Frederic Fladenmuller of the ECU Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures at 252-328-6043.