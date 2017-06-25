Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 25

Jasper Barber publishes book

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 25, 2017 1:45 AM

Jasper E. Barber has published his second novel, "The Church at the Fork in the Road."

Barber served as the deputy chief of public affairs for the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base from 1984 to 2001.

The book's main character is Jack Porter, who never forgot the church at the fork in the road -- where the entire congregation was black. After his retirement, Jack returns to his roots, determined to do something he failed to do in his youth -- extend the right hand of fellowship to his black brothers and sisters.

The cover and inside art work were produced by Rocky Melvin of Goldsboro.

Barber's first book, "Memories of the Islands," was published in 2007.

Published by Deep Rivers Book in Oregon, "The Church at the Fork in the Road" is a work of fiction that Barber believes people over age 50 will relate to.

"Sometimes there is more truth in fiction than fiction, and some may find it hard to believe this is fiction," he said.

After writing his first book, Barber said he had no plans to write another. "I wrote this one because I felt called to do so. Only Christians can understand this. I have often found myself doing things I had had not put on my agenda, and this is one of them. I believe anyone who reads the book will be blessed."

The book is available via the internet at Amazon, Kindle, and Nook e-books. Type the full name of the author into the search engine to pull up the book. They may also be purchased from the author for $16.

Additional information about the author and the book is available at Barber's web page: http://thechurchattheforkoftheroad.com/.