KS Bank announces two promotions

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 25, 2017 1:45 AM

KS Bank has announced two promotions.

H. Geoffrey Kokiko has been promoted to chief banking officer. He will continue to have responsibility for the overall performance of the retail branch system as well as working with the lending officers on growing relationships with customers from all markets.

Kokiko has worked in the financial industry for 30 years in various positions including branch administrator, regional city executive, market executive and business banking manager. He has been with KS Bank since 2005, when he became the branch manager for the Goldsboro retail location at 1601 Wayne Memorial Drive.

Tammy P. Mitchell has been named senior retail officer and senior vice president. Her focus will be to strengthen the KS Bank retail team and promote deposit growth opportunities. Shel has worked in the financial industry for 27 years. She joined KS Bank as sales manager in 2005. Her experience includes business development officer, financial specialist, aaccount manager, branch manager, and personal banker.