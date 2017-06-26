Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 26

Southern Wayne High to get new principal

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on June 26, 2017 7:12 AM

Spring Creek Middle School Principal Kevin Smith will move to Southern Wayne High school in the 2017-2018 school year, replacing retiring Principal John Boldt, according to a Wayne County Public Schools press release.

The Wayne County Board of Education approved the change at its special called meeting Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. Smith has served as principal at Spring Creek since 2015 and previously spent four

years as principal at Rosewood Middle School. He also has prior experience as a high school administrator, having worked as assistant principal at Spring Creek High for four years.

Smith's 23 years of education experience also include time spent teaching at Charles B. Aycock High School and Norwayne Middle School. He holds a bachelors degree in history from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a master's degree in school administration from East Carolina University.

"I consider this a great opportunity for me and look forward to working with the students, staff and community to fulfill our vision for Southern Wayne High School," Mr. Smith said in the release. "Preparing students to be successful within a rich and diverse society requires a rigorous academic high school environment focused on college and career readiness."

Smith was named WCPS Principal of the Year for the 2016-17 school year.

In his place, Spring Creek Middle Assistant Principal Cheryll Price was named interim principal.

Price has worked in Wayne County since the beginning of her educational career in 1990, when she became a teacher at Spring Creek Elementary. After 10 years in that position, she moved to Carver Elementary and later moved to administration as the assistant principal of Rosewood Middle School.

She worked in that position for five years before joining Spring Creek when it opened in 2015.

Price holds both a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in school administration from East Carolina University.

The administrative changes come after WCPS shuffled six other administrators earlier in June. Changing up principal positions every few years is not uncommon, and superintendent Michael Dunsmore has said that the moves are generally about "getting the right people in the right places."