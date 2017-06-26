Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 26

<< "Southern Wayne High to get new principal" -

Woman faces charges after allegedly trying to conceal drugs

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 26, 2017 8:53 AM

Full Size Full Size Krystal Danielle Bryant

A woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to conceal drugs while acting like she was urinating during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a press release.

Krystal Danielle Bryant, 32, of 1728-B Edgerton St., is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

The release said Bryant was stopped by the Goldsboro/Wayne Regional Enforcement and Crime Targeting (REACT) Team on U.S. 70 near Spence Avenue Saturday.

According to the release, she was stopped under the suspicion of driving under the influence and for several traffic violations.

Once officers made contact with Bryant during the stop they noticed the "distinct and pungent odor of alcohol" coming from the car, the release said.

Bryant was asked to step out of the vehicle after denying consuming any alcohol, and officers gave her a breathalyzer test, according to the release.

The release said she tested positive for alcohol, but her blood alcohol content was below the limit of .08.

Bryant gave officers consent to search her vehicle, during which they found an open malt beverage, according to the release.

The release said a passenger with Bryant claimed the beverage.

Bryant and her passenger then gave officers consent to a pat-down search, but then began acting strangely once the pat down began, moving about rapidly and saying they were about to urinate on themselves, according to the release.

The release said Bryant and her passenger walked around the back of the car, telling officers they were going to use the car as cover to urinate.

The passenger squatted down and urinated but Bryant "took all actions as if she was going to urinate beside the guard rail but also demonstrated actions of trying to conceal contraband within the roadside dirt area," the release said.

Officers questioned Bryant about her actions and she immediately pulled a marijuana blunt from her bra and gave it to the officers, the release said.

According to the release, Bryant was then detained.

Officers then found crack cocaine in the area where Bryant had tried to conceal contraband while pretending to urinate, the release said.

Bryant was arrested and put in the Wayne County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

The release did not say whether or not the passenger was charged, and did not identify the passenger.