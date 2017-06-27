Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 27

Arts Council of Wayne accepting artist project grant applications

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 27, 2017 7:03 AM

The Arts Council of Wayne County is taking applications for the 2017/18 Regional Artist Project Grants.

The program is done through a partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council and 29 local arts councils throughout eastern North Carolina working as a consortium, including Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

Residents may apply for a grant to provide financial support in all disciplines, such as visual art/craft, music composition, film/video, literature/playwriting and choreography/dance, at any stage of their career.

Types of projects that will be considered for funding include the creation of new work, purchase of new equipment and materials and professional development workshops.

The state Arts Council has provided funding since 1985.

Grant awards range from $500 to $1,000.

There will be three regional workshops for funding in eastern North Carolina, which are all free. To register to attend a workshop, email to holly@pittcountyarts.org.

Complete funding guidelines and applications are available online at http://pittcountyarts.org/artists/grants/regional-artist-project-grants.

The deadline for applying is Sept. 8.