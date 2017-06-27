Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 27

Bank robbery suspect caught

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 27, 2017 7:03 AM

Goldsboro police have arrested a suspect in two robberies, and he is in the Wayne County Jail under $170,000 bond.

Christopher Aaron Menane, 25, of Pecan Road in Dudley, is charged with robbing the PNC Bank on Spence Avenue on Monday about midday and the Circle K gas station on Wayne Memorial Drive on Sunday night.

He is charged with both common law robbery in connection with the bank robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon for the Circle K robbery.

His first appearance in court was scheduled for today.

On Monday, at about 11 a.m., officers were alerted to a robbery at the bank. A man had entered the bank and demanded money. He left the bank with an undisclosed sum. Menane was developed by detectives as a suspect, and a coordinated traffic stop was conducted in the afternoon on Arrington Bridge Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Circle K was robbed shortly before midnight by a man wearing a red shirt and khaki pants who may or may not have had a weapon. He convinced the store clerk that he had a weapon in his pocket and the clerk turned over an undetermined amount of money before the thief fled.