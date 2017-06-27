Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 27

Carver alumni gather

By Steve Herring

Published in News on June 27, 2017 7:04 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- The Carver High School Alumni and Friends Association will hold its 35th reunion Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.

The association encourages former students and friends to join in the festive weekend events that will be held at the Carver Cultural Center.

The annual Youth and Scholarship program will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the center's banquet hall.

Three-time Olympic U.S. handball team member Sam Jones and Wayne County Board of Education member Len Henderson will attend.

The association kicked off last year's 34th annual Fourth of July reunion weekend by awarding 19 $1,000 scholarships. A special $500 scholarship in memory of Shirley Faison Sims, Class of 1952, was presented to Cierra Thompson.

The general business meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the banquet hall. It is not open to the public.

The annual banquet will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with a social hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. in the gym. The attire is formal and admission will be by advance ticket only.

The reunion picnic will start at noon Saturday at the gym.

A dance and social will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight in the gym.

The weekend will wrap up Sunday with a prayer breakfast in the gym.

This year's Carver classes being recognized are 1947, 1957, 1967, 1952 and 1962. The Southern Wayne High School Class of 1972 also will be recognized.