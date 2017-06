Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 27

<< "Arts Council of Wayne accepting artist project grant applications" - "Teenager robbed at knife-point" >>

Looking good

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on June 27, 2017 7:03 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

Recent rains have come at just the right time for the corn crop in the Wayne County area. Growers are looking forward to high yields come harvest time. This field off U.S. 117 South in Dudley shows robust plants that will likely pay off in the fall.