Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 27

<< "City continues to waive permit fees " - "Open registration dates announced at WCC" >>

Man arrested for Memorial Day weekend shooting

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 27, 2017 10:16 PM

Full Size Full Size Weeks

A man is facing felony charges after being connected to a Memorial Day weekend shooting that injured one man.

Jamario Deshawn Weeks, 27, of 1714 Harrell St., is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Weeks was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting 34-year-old Corwin Deond Glover in the neck at Glover's home at 204 E. Oak St. after a dispute May 26, according to court records and police reports.

The .22 caliber bullet only grazed Glover in the neck.

A police report filed at the time of the incident said Weeks went into Glover's home trying to get $10 from Glover that he allegedly owed Weeks.

According to the report, after Glover told Weeks he didn't have the money, the two men got into a fight that ended quickly.

The report said as Glover walked back inside his home, Weeks fired a single .22 caliber bullet into the home, grazing Glover in the neck.

There were three people inside the home when Weeks allegedly shot into it.

Weeks was listed as a suspect on the original police report from May 26, but the warrant for his arrest was not issued until Sunday.

Weeks was arrested Monday, charged and put into the Wayne County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.