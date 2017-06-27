Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 27

Teenager robbed at knife-point

By Ethan Smith

Someone robbed a 16-year-old at knife-point while he was riding his bike on Park Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.

The report said the teenager was riding his bike in the 500 block of Park Avenue when a black SUV pulled up beside him.

According to the report, a Hispanic man got out of the car, pointed a knife at the teenager and demanded he give him anything he had.

The report said the man took a gold watch from the teenager and got back in the car. The driver then fled the scene and headed east on Herman Street before turning north.

According to the report, the driver of the car was a white man with long hair, who was wearing a black shirt with some sort of writing on it.

Per the report, the Hispanic man was wearing a white tank top, black and red shorts with "And 1" written on them and blue Nike shoes with a red Nike emblem on them.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.