WorkKeys tests to be held in July

By From staff reports

Published in News on June 27, 2017 7:03 AM

Wayne County residents will have just two opportunities to take the WorkKeys tests for the National Career Readiness Certificate in July.

The Wayne Occupational Readiness Keys for Success, or WORKS, program will provide testing sessions July 12 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. and July 25, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sessions will be held in Room 136 of the Walnut Building at Wayne Community College. Pre-registration by calling 919- 739-7004 is required.

Cost to take the set of three skill assessments (applied mathematics, locating information, and reading for information) is $36 but assistance to cover that cost may be available.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base offers free assessments to military personnel and their dependents. Call 919-772-1123 for more information and to register for the next testing session on the base.

Those wishing to prepare for the NCRC may take advantage of the self-directed instruction and skills upgrade training offered in the WORKS Lab, which also is located in Room 136 of the Walnut Building. The lab is open 9 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. The lab is not open on Wednesdays and Fridays. The college will be closed July 3 and 4 for the Independence Day holiday.

Individuals may earn bronze, silver, gold, or platinum certificates based on their performance on the tests. The NCRC is recognized by employers across the state as a proven measurement of job skills.

More information on WORKS and the NCRC is available at www.wayneworksnc.com/works/.